Michael Lynn Eling, age 74 of McBain, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was born on June 16, 1948 in Cadillac to Walter and Janet (Bode) Eling. After graduating high school Michael went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1967- 1969.
Michael was a truck driver and loved it, he logged millions of miles throughout his driving career. When he wasn't driving, he enjoyed spending his time in the truck shop working on trucks and hanging out with the guys. He was also a proud farmer in his earlier days. After retirement he enjoyed watching old westerns on tv. Michael was very proud to have his name on the Veterans wall in Lake City.
He is survived by his children; Michael Jr (Nicole) Eling, Sarah Eling (Matt Ingersoll), grandchildren; Dylan, Austin, Ryan, Maisie, Caiden, and Ryker, siblings; Joyce (Jerry) Boven, Jerry Eling, Barb (Mike) Morren, Jack (Amy) Eling, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Janet Eling.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12 at 12 noon at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Jack Eling officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place after the service at the Riverside Township Cemetery with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard presenting military honors. A luncheon will follow burial at the McBain City Building. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
