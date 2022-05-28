Michael M. Olivero Age 82 Beloved husband of Catherine. Dear father of Mike (Courtney) and Tony (Rosey). Grandfather of Michael, Amanda, Leo, Elle, Gio, Conner, Kelsey, Tanner, and Brayden. Brother of the late Lorraine (Earl) Begley. Visitation Monday, 4pm - 7pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Tuesday, 11:30 am until the 12 pm Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood, Garden City (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
