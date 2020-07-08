Michael 'Mike' Perry

LAS VEGAS, NV — Michael "Mike" Perry, age 70, unexpectedly passed away on June 20, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV.

Mike had resided in Las Vegas for 21 years. Formerly a resident of Northern Michigan. Mike attended high school in Manton, MI and worked as an electrician for most of his adult life until retirement. He enjoyed sports especially basketball and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Leanne ( Rastello) Perry; five children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; plus a host of extended family members and friends. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.