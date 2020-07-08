LAS VEGAS, NV — Michael "Mike" Perry, age 70, unexpectedly passed away on June 20, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV.
Mike had resided in Las Vegas for 21 years. Formerly a resident of Northern Michigan. Mike attended high school in Manton, MI and worked as an electrician for most of his adult life until retirement. He enjoyed sports especially basketball and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Leanne ( Rastello) Perry; five children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; plus a host of extended family members and friends. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.
