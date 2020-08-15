OKINAWA, JAPAN — Michael Patrick Cronkhite, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home in Okinawa, Japan.
Michael was born on August 25, 1985 in Cadillac. He attended Cadillac Area Public Schools and Pine River Schools. After graduating in 2003 from Cadillac High School in Cadillac, Michigan he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on January 27, 2003 and reported to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in April 2003.
Upon graduating from recruit training, he reported to Marine Combat Training (MCT) in July 2003. After graduation from MCT, he then reported to Fort Leonard Wood, MO in August 2003 where he attended the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical (NBC) Specialist Course. His first assignment was in the 2d Marine Division aboard Camp Lejeune, NC with 3rd Battalion, 10th Marines (2004), and while assigned to the unit he deployed to Iraq for nine months in support of the Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) campaign as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the NBC section. Towards the end of his first assignment, he was selected to be a recruiter.
After graduation from the Basic Recruiter Course (2007), he reported to Recruiting Station Lansing, MI where he served as a Production Recruiter in support of the 9th Marine Corps Recruiting District. In December 2011, upon a successful assignment as a recruiter, he reported to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Command Element in Camp Pendleton, CA. He spent three months in 2013 deployed as part of the 13th MEU supporting operations abroad. During this deployment at sea, he was selected for appointment to the rank of Warrant Officer, and he reported in January 2014 to Camp Barret, VA for the Warrant Officer Basic Course.
Following graduation, he attended the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Officer’s course in Fort Leonard Wood, MO where he distinguished himself as the Honor Graduate. In September 2014, he was assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group aboard Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan as the CBRN Defense Officer. During his assignment, he completed Nuclear Incident Response Training at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Management at American Military University. He continued his tour in Okinawa with an assignment at 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines aboard Camp Hansen as the Battery Commander. In May 2017, he received a permanent change of assignment to the 31st MEU Command Element aboard Camp Hansen where he served as the CBRN Defense Officer, and during the assignment, he completed four-ship deployments. Following this assignment, he was transferred to Marine Aircraft Group 36 in May 2019 as the Officer in Charge of the CBRN Defense section on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
CWO3 Cronkhite’s decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, two Navy Unit Commendation Medals, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Marine Corps Recruiting Ribbon.
He had a great sense of humor and was very witty. Michael enjoyed surfing, scuba diving, motorcycles and woodworking.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael P. Cronkhite is survived by his wife Jessica Cronkhite, whom he married in June of 2010 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He is also survived by his daughters, Maysen, AbbyGail, Olympyah, Oceanna; and his sons, Tristan, Kevin, Ohryen, as well as his grandson, Amadeus. He is also survived by his father, Shawn (Janine) Cronkhite; mother, Shelly Ferland all of Cadillac; siblings, Kyle (Hannah) Cronkhite of Manton and Allison Ferland of Cadillac; a niece; grandparents, William (Sharon) Cronkhite, Connie (Herb) Augustat all of Cadillac and Frank Ferland of Detroit.
Michael was preceded in death by a son, Justin; a daughter, Katrina; and grandmother Sylvia Ransom.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
