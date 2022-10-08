Michael Paul Titus of Cadillac passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home. He was 55. Mike was born on October 31, 1966 in Cadillac to Larry E. & Kristie S. (Cedarberg) Titus and they preceded him in death.
Mike has lived all his life in the Cadillac area and attended Cadillac Schools. He was employed at various businesses in the Cadillac including Avon Protection most recently. He had many hobbies and they included hunting, fishing and playing his guitar.
Mike is survived by his Aunts & Uncles: William (Anna) Titus of Tustin, Alan Titus of Dighton, Donald (Debra) Titus of Cadillac and Jeff (Julie) Cedarberg of Cadillac as well as many cousins.
No services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.