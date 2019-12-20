BIG RAPIDS — Michael Ray Joynt of Big Rapids, formerly of Cadillac, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. He was 61.
Mic was born November 14, 1958 in Cadillac to Robert and Marguerite (Johnson) Joynt. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1977. Mic worked at VanDrie Home Furnishings in Cadillac and Big Rapids for more than 20 years. He was currently employed by the City of Big Rapids as an Industrial Pretreatment Program Coordinator at the Waste Water Treatment Plant for 10 years.
Mic loved playing in golf leagues, going to Arizona, and spending time with family. Mic lived and breathed golf. The only things that he loved more than golf were his family and friends. He cherished his time with his children and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to support his family. He showed up at any event his grandchildren had or even at any event his adult children were involved in. Mic’s dry sense of humor and witty comments made many laugh until they cried. Mic was a voice of reason and sounding board for his family. He was loyal beyond compare and truly loved people. Mic was a perfect example of how to be a parent and live life to the fullest.
He is survived by his children: Adam Joynt of McBain and Emily (Andrew) Straw of Traverse City; grandchildren: Addy, Anna, Carson and Ian; his father, Robert (Sue) Joynt; siblings: David (Kim) Joynt, Carla Misner, Brian (Daisy) Joynt, all of Arizona; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Mic was preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite in 1988; and a daughter-in-law, Erin Joynt on March 11, 2019.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac with Reverend Jack Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Adam and Emily would like to invite friends and family to Evergreen Resort for a time of fellowship and continued celebration in Mic’s honor following the service. Please bring photos, fun stories and happy memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the educational fund for his grandchildren. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
