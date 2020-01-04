CADILLAC — Michael Ray Joynt of Big Rapids, formerly of Cadillac, passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. He was 61.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac with Reverend Jack Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Adam and Emily would like to invite friends and family to Evergreen Resort for a time of fellowship and continued celebration in Mic’s honor following the service. Please bring photos, fun stories and happy memories.
Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
