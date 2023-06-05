Michael "Mike" Roy Teesdale, aged 78, of Hersey, Michigan was welcomed home by his Savior on June 3, 2023 in Reed City, Michigan.
Michael was born in Reed City, Michigan to Milo Guy Teesdale and Bernice Beryl (Morris) Teesdale on July 17th, 1944. He was a life-long resident of Hersey, Michigan and an active and well-liked member of the community. Michael served in the Air Force after graduating from Reed City High School until 1970, when he returned home to help care for his father. He worked at Gardner Denver and served on the Hersey Fire Department for 25 years, training his own nephew to continue on in his footsteps.
Michael's kind heart and love of helping people led him to work for the Hope Network in Paris, Michigan for many, many years. He was a house father, helping adults with disabilities live independently. Michael made sure his clients participated in Special Olympics year after year by traveling with them, coaching them and cheering them on.
Michael's generosity led to lasting friendships with young Ferris students who he encouraged and mentored for years. Michael enjoyed his "coffee club" groups at McDonald's and The Seven Slot Grill in Reed City, where his unique perspective and conversation will be much missed. Michael served gladly as a deacon at the Hersey Congregational Church, in which he was brought up. He was also a very active member of the Hersey Village Council.
Michael is survived by his twin sister Sheila Ann Teesdale, his sister Carmen Eunice (Teesdale) Atteberry, his brother Terrence Lynn Teesdale, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Milo Guy Teesdale, his mother, Bernice Beryl (Morris) Teesdale, his brother-in-law Gary Neil Atteberry, his sister-in-law Janice Mae (Ziegler) Teesdale and his nephew Eric Scott Atteberry.
Funeral services will be held at the Reed City United Methodist Church; 503 S. Chestnut Street; at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 with the Rev. Daniel Hofmann, officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hersey.
Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Special Olympics of Michigan by writing a check payable to Special Olympics Michigan and sending it to:
Special Olympics Michigan
Central Michigan University
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48859
Alternatively, those who wish to give online may do so at SOMI.org/give.
The family of Michael Teesdale wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his home caregivers, the caring staff of The Fields - Reed City, Spectrum Hospice, and the wonderful friends at the Reed City United Methodist Church and the Hersey Congregational Church. Arrangements made by Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.