Michael S O’Neill

SUN CITY, AZ — Michael S. O’Neill, age 79, passed away on April 1, 2020. Mike was born on February 12, 1941, in Cadillac, MI, the son of the late Jack and Dorothy Ann O’Neill.  

After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and saw the world. He owned and operated O’Neill’s Ace Hardware in Cadillac, MI from 1965 until retiring in 1997, when he and his wife Carol began wintering in Sun City, AZ.

Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; his children, Colleen (Rich) Vitale, Regan (Connie) O’Neill, Tracy O’Neill and Ryan (Michelle) O’Neill; brothers, Dennis O’Neill, Brian (Mary), Tim (Mary), Regan (Kris), Patrick (Dawn) and Kevin (Janie); grandchildren, Julia, Ian, Jack and Nora O’Neill. He is also survived by his father-in-law Edward Mencfeldowski and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mike was very active in his Catholic faith and never missed an opportunity to help anyone who asked. He loved stamp collecting and being involved with the Corvette Club of Kalamazoo, MI. 

A memorial mass will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Cadillac, MI, at a later date. 

 Memorial donations are suggested in place of flowers to The Salvation Army or The American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.

