SUN CITY, Ariz. — Michael S. O’Neill of Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Cadillac, passed away April 1, 2020. He was 79.
The memorial mass will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or The American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements were made by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
