Michael W. Herald passed away April 9, 2021 at the age of 55.
He is survived by his loving wife, Raquel; his mother, Barbara; his brother, Jim (Brenda); his sister, Lynn (Chad) and extended family.
He graduated from Cadillac High School, attended Michigan State University, graduated from Strayer University, and was certified as a CCIE.
He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Michigan State, and gaming.
Michael's final request was to be remembered with kindness and love by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please leave condolences on the Wade Family Funeral Home website.
