Cadillac - Michael Wayne Talsma, long time resident of Cadillac and the Lake City area passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was 53.
Michael was born on January 11, 1969, in Cadillac, Michigan to Robert and Eugenia (Smith) Talsma. Mike grew up in Lake City, attending school there and eventually became a graduate of Lake City High School. He made his living working at FIAMM in Cadillac for a number of years, before his health wouldn't allow him to work any longer. He could often be found working on a puzzle or enjoying an episode of Star Trek. He will be deeply missed by many.
Michael is survived by his long time partner, Amy Jo Fewless of Cadillac; his daughter, Amanda Talsma of Traverse City; a brother, Bob Talsma; his aunt, Marilyn Tacoma; his half-siblings; as well as many other loving family members, friends and former co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorial services will take place at the Lake City Assembly of God Church on Wednesday the 27th at 10 am. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Amanda Talsma.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Amanda Talsma.
