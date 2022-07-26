Cadillac - Michael Wayne Talsma, long time resident of Cadillac and the Lake City area passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was 53.

Michael was born on January 11, 1969, in Cadillac, Michigan to Robert and Eugenia (Smith) Talsma. Mike grew up in Lake City, attending school there and eventually became a graduate of Lake City High School. He made his living working at FIAMM in Cadillac for a number of years, before his health wouldn't allow him to work any longer. He could often be found working on a puzzle or enjoying an episode of Star Trek. He will be deeply missed by many.

Michael is survived by his long time partner, Amy Jo Fewless of Cadillac; his daughter, Amanda Talsma of Traverse City; a brother, Bob Talsma; his aunt, Marilyn Tacoma; his half-siblings; as well as many other loving family members, friends and former co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Memorial services will take place at the Lake City Assembly of God Church on Wednesday the 27th at 10 am. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Amanda Talsma.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"