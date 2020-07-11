TRAVERSE CITY — Michael William Helsel, 47, of Traverse City, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born on December 8, 1972 in Traverse City the son of William Arthur and Kathy Jo (Gibson) Helsel. Mike was an alumnus of Mesick Consolidated Schools, where he loved playing basketball and baseball. He was a big guy with a soft heart. He loved playing summer softball leagues as well. Mike was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, driving, rock hunting.
Mike is survived by his spouse, Pamela R. Helsel, they were married on January 7, 2015 in Traverse City; son, Hunter G. Helsel; stepson, Alex D. Martinson; mother, Kathy Jo Soerries (Keith); grandmother, Alice Gibson; stepsister, Lori J. Abel-Gould; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, William A. Helsel; grandfather, Howard “Gib‘ Gibson; grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Helsel; and uncle, J. Lee Helsel.
An informal gathering will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Life Story Funeral Home. To protect others, masks are required. Social distancing will be observed with only 50 people at a time. Please be brief to allow others to visit with the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Pam Helsel, 533 George St, Traverse City, MI.
