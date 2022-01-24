Michele Colleen (Kearney) Ward passed away, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell, after a series of strokes, with family by her side. She was 61.
Michele was born June 1, 1960 in Cadillac to William and Judy (Faunce) Kearney. She attended Cadillac High School before moving South. Michelle lived in Austin, Texas for over 20 years before moving to Lansing, Michigan for the last 20 years. Michele worked the cologne counter at high end department stores and had a vast knowledge of her profession.
Animals were a passion for Michele, especially her dogs and horses. She was fearless on a horse and was happiest riding and caring for them. Michelle could also play a competitive game of chess. She loved her nieces and nephews and found great joy in them. Michele had an appreciation for good food and could pick out the best cologne as a gift.
She is survived by her mother, Judy (Rex) Smith of Cadillac; siblings, Kevin Kearney of Owosso and Johanna (James) Carey of Cadillac; step siblings: Shad (Becky) Smith, and Lisa Nelsen of Cadillac; nieces and nephews: Kyle Kearney, Jill, Jay, Cole and Catie Carey.
Michele was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill'' Kearney in 1972 and a sister, Melissa Kearney in 1973.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
