Michelle Dawn Hilton of Cadillac passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home. She was 56.
Michelle was born April 28, 1966 in Traverse City, Michigan to Dewain Lyle and Audrey Loraine (Carnaham) Mosher and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Mesick High School. Michelle loved the outdoors and camping. She was always a supportive mom; having adventure days together and attending her sons' football games. Michelle was always crafting; anything from leatherwork, wood burning, blanket making to wire trees of life.
On June 22, 1985 she married Douglas Lee Hilton and he survives her along with their sons: Charles Hilton, Kendrick Hilton, Marcus Hilton, Douglas Hilton, Jr., Kieran Hilton; siblings: Dewain Mosher, Reginal (Vicky) Mosher, Leisa (Garry) Russ, Charles Mosher and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will take place 11:00 AM, Friday, May 13, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Joe Martin offiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the service. Her final resting place will be Antioch Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
