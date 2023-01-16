Michelle Frances Parent of Cadillac passed away, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 56. Michelle was born October 28, 1966 in Saginaw to Francis Theodore and Chrystal Carey (Bloss) Parent.

She graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1985. She moved to Lake City in 1987 and then later made her life in Cadillac. Michelle was a talented artist and loved to draw. Michelle was an avid sports fan and baseball card collector. In her younger years she enjoyed family road trips with her parents and sister. Michelle loved to be in the water swimming and playing with her nieces when they were young. She would smoke a pipe from time to time and that unique smell will always bring back memories of Michelle for her family.

Michelle is survived by her sister, Theresa (Howard) McFarland of Lake City; nieces: Jacqueline (McFarland) Fannon (Kevin VanHamlin) of Saginaw, Katelyn McFarland (Andrew Pratt) of Kalamazoo; great-nephew: Rowan Fannon and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.

Michelle's family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and staff, especially the Emergency Room Department and Intensive Care Unit at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for the care and compassion they have shown Michelle over her time there.

Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be with her family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

