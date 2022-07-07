Michelle Jean (Payne) McGrew left her friends and family at the young age of 62 on July 2, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she made her trip to Heaven.
Michelle was born in Holly, Michigan on April 13, 1960. She was the daughter of John P. Payne, Pauline Payne, and Ginger Payne. She was the loving wife to her husband McGrew.
First and foremost, Michelle loved her Family. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandma to all. She loved everything involving nature, camping, campfires, stories, music, but most of all educating her family on life and her love for birds.
Please respect the privacy of Michelle's family during this time of mourning. Michelle's celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
