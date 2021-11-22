Michelle Lee Kanouse of Tustin passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Michelle was born February 6, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois.
She worked at Pine River Areas Schools for over 25 years. Michelle loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the casino and staying in touch with family on social media. Michelle loved her pets, and she also took great pride in her gardening and her home.
On September 8, 1973 in Reed City, Michigan she married Ralph "Art" Kanouse and he survives her along with their children: Jason (Lorie) Kanouse of Missouri, Lori Foley of Grand Haven, April (Ike) Wilson of Dexter; grandchildren: Cortland Vawter, Delaney Vawter, Zoe Foley, Oliver Foley, Trevor Lantis, Katie Alexander, Dylan Sanders, Adam Bailey, Layton Kanouse, Lane Kanouse, Laysen Kanouse; great-grandchildren: Graycen Gregory, Dustin Alexander, Averie Alexander, Ridley Sanders; her mother, Sandra Lee Kanouse of Hersey; siblings: John Stewart, Jessie Stewart, Adam Kanouse, Steve Kanouse, Dan Kanouse and Scott Kanouse.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Ralph "Shortie" Kanouse and brothers, Ray Stewart and Gary Stewart.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Uplift Pine River Area Kids. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
