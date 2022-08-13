In Memory of Michelle Rae Whitley. 1964-2022
It pains us to announce the passing of our dear Mother, Michelle Rae Whitley. First and foremost, above all of her merits, earnings and adversities, Michelle was a Mother. Michelle was our treasured Mom. Michelle's legacy, identity, heart and soul's top accomplishment was us, her three children, Jenny, Steven and Billie. This is for certain, because to her dying day, she never failed to hammer this down our gullet. So without further ado, this tribute is nothing close to a traditional obituary and that is because like most things about our Mom, Michelle was nothing short of ordinary.
It was well known Michelle had a witty sense of humor. She spoke with a precise cleverness and wove it into many of her light hearted conversations. However, her youngest child, Billie, received the most enjoyment of her eccentric gift by mirroring back their high-brow, cynical sense of humor. Nevertheless, Billie was there when Michelle most needed love and encouragement. Admittedly, us other siblings would say he could be emotionally, her most devoted child. He expounded her with a pillar of support through the laughs and occasional tears. Loyalty is what Billie learned from our Mom. Michelle was devoted to those who loved her, and in return she received the beautiful gift of support from those who had witnessed her potential and felt her fighting spirit.
Lovingly, Michelle would sing to us children Irish Folk songs as lullabies and comically, sing many goofy tunes like, "The Hearse Song" as a fun and whacky way to bond with us. Like clockwork, every morning before school she awoke us by singing her own version of "Good Morning" from Singing in the Rain. Her version was "Good Morning. Good morning. It's such a lovely day. Good Morning. Good morning, to you". Michelle loved to read from an early age and for countless hours throughout her life she would get lost in a story. "The Bears House" by Marilyn Sachs was her favorite childhood book. She reread this story so many times that the bindings of her copy of this book are worn out. Mom escaped in this story of a young girl who imagined living in a fairy tale amongst a family of three bears that she dreamed were residing in her teacher's classroom doll house. Throughout college, Michelle's favorite book and movie was "Rudy", the classic story of how perseverance and heart is all you need to live your dreams. After college, her favorite book and movie was "The Dead Poets Society". We think this story was sacred to her because she took pride in her ability to teach. She said many times, she wanted to be the teacher bold enough to encourage her students to live out their dreams, even if those dreams were unconventional. Like any good educator, she spent the rest of her life introducing books to her children, her students and by donating boxes of books to the Wexford County Jail Library.
Michelle had many other interests besides reading. Michelle always loved flowers, either by growing them in her gardens, giving bouquets as sweet gestures or by gushing over the ones she received. She explored photography and had a small studio in her home that she carefully crafted by her design. Her customized home was built by the skillful work of her nephew Ben. Michelle was comforted by having a nice space large enough where her family could live and gather at. Michelle was an exceptional scratch cook and enjoyed showcasing her talents by cooking and baking for her family. However, in the last years of her life it gave her great joy to cook healthy dog meals for her beloved dog companion, Baxter. Michelle had a deep appreciation for art and enjoyed painting with watercolors, acrylics, and oil paints. With her hands, she expressed her colorful imagination. Mom passionately studied and was fascinated with the Impressionist Movement. One of her favorite artist's was Claude Monet. Michelle would mirror his painting style into her own dreamy creations. She was never afraid to be the first to dance and she loved to sing loudly. She appreciated most genres of music and loved the soul of live theatre. Many memories of her were cultivated with loved ones by dancing the polka at festivals and singing karaoke in her home with company. Her favorite theatrical production was "Les Miserable," the story of courage and love amongst adversity. She bonded with her daughter Jenny over their love of theatre and took her to her first Broadway Musical when she was eleven. Jenny is still inspired by the production's powerful message portraying the resilience of the human spirit. Jenny and our Mom shared the same love of creative writing, cooking and art. They bonded over countless mani and pedi's, home facials, conversations about their passion for social policy reform and they supported each other in altruistic endeavors.
Michelle was a hands-on mom. She was very involved with her children's extracurriculars as they grew, either coaching or cheering us on by the sidelines. Mom rarely ever missed a game or meet, even though sometimes she would have to multitask by grading her student's schoolwork during them. In 1992 she was a Brownie Scout Leader and five years later she began to coach CASA softball. She manicured her own love for physical activities into the fabric of our lives. She was so proud of our middle sibling Steve. He trained diligently for years under a coach and competed on national levels in mountain bike racing. He built an honorable career based on caring for others. It was his indomitable spirit in accordance to physical and common academic pursuits that bonded them. Nonetheless, Steve's love language is acts of service. He gave her a priceless, special gift by being a dedicated son that spent his life supporting her in ways an aging Mother needs. Often she would gratefully praise his support and as well, us siblings are very thankful for how he cared for her.
Michelle Rae Whitley graduated with honors from Cadillac High School in 1982. In 1991 she was a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree, and a second in history. She graduated in 1995 from Central Michigan University, Summa Cum Laude with her Master's of Counseling. Michelle was employed with Cadillac Public Schools from 1991 as a High School Health teacher and taught for 24 years. In 1996, Michelle started "Cadillac Family Counseling" a family and marriage therapy business out of the office of her home. Throughout the following years, Michelle had a small clothing boutique located on the north end of Cadillac and also managed her own small housing rental business. Notably, she had volunteered with local charities and more recently promoted and organized the fundraising of needed goods for local families in need.
Michelle is survived by her three children, Jennifer Whitley (beloved grandson Odin), Steven Whitley and Billie Whitley (beloved daughter in-law Cadie. Grandchildren Aliyah, Henry and Norah). Her adored oldest sister Pam Bigelow whom Michelle always looked up to and inspired to be more like. Her brother Ken "Skeet" Bigelow the cornerstone of the family, who she exalted in great admiration because he always chose love. Her beloved sister Lori Jordan-Nyquist, the kind, free spirited, optimistic sister who encouraged her to work on continuous self improvement in all endeavors, and her baby sister, Jamie Jordan. Jamie, the funny one that knew how to make Michelle laugh. They mutually enjoyed reading and continued to trade books they thought were worth exchanging. Together, they joined as a team and played cards like euchre with other family and also in leagues. Most importantly, throughout all the fun, their bond was deeply cemented in love. Michelle is also survived by many adoring aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Michelle is preceded in death following her Mother, Sharon Jordan-Soles and Father, Michael Roy Jordan. She is also preceded in death by many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends.
A private ceremony has already taken place for Michelle. However, in respect and if you desire, our family asks, to sprinkle around gestures of kindness at home, as well as throughout your community. Please lift up others on social media platforms and in public, regardless of their financial status, education, age, race, gender, adversity, religion or creed. Kindly, we request your invitation by joining us in coming together by nourishing the common love and good that binds us in this complicated world. We will try to challenge ourselves to give compassion back to our community, to pause and silence ourselves when judgement seems so easy and we humbly ask you, if it seems fitting, to try to as well. It would be especially meaningful to donate a new or used book to a local shelter, institution or book drive. Please write, "For the love of reading, in honor of Michelle".
We believe, it's not the day of one's birth that dictates a person's essence or worth. It's not a comforting home, nor a dirt floored shack or an orphanage one rests their head in at night that gives a life it's value. No life can be measured by the deck of cards it has been handed at first breathe. We believe it's what the heart speaks and shares at the end of the soul's earthly journey that counts. Love and intention is what gives weight to a meaningful life. What did they love? How did they love? What did they learn and especially, what was done in repentance with that knowledge? Well Mom, you continuously make us proud because you passed away a Christian, tender, loving, proud mother, grandmother and very, very humble. God bless your life; you are forever our mother, and always a teacher. Rest In Peace Mom.
Always giving you all the love in our hearts, Jenny, Steven and Billie. The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
