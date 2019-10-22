MOORESTOWN — Mike D. Roberts, age 62, of Moorestown passed away at his home Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the beginning of services.
The family has requested memorial contributions be directed to Wexford County Right to Life or Munson Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
