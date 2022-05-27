Mildred Florence Jenema, age 95, of Lake City and Falmouth, passed away on May 18, 2022 at Whispering Pines Senior Living. She was born on October 29, 1926 in Cadillac to William and Hilda (Sikkema) Loeks. She married Marvin Jenema on January 1, 1946 at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church in Lucas and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2000.
Millie had driven school bus for over 24 years. She enjoyed Tiger ballgames, reading, crocheting, going to the casino, bowling, and being with her family. She was a member of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church.
She is survived by her children, Linda Vanderwal of Lake City, Greg (Cindy) Jenema of Vancover, Washington, Jan Jeffers of Manton, and Kevin (Marge) Jenema of Linden. Millie has 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are, Roger Loeks of Lake City and Henry Loeks of Grand Rapids, and a sister-in-law, Rose Loeks of Iron Mountain.
She was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Steven Jeffers and Ralph Vanderwal, brothers, Harold Loeks, Gary Loeks, Harvey (Kay) Loeks, in-laws, Doris (Les) Bowling, John (Maude) Jenema, Casey (Conn) Jenema, Genevieve (Charles) Birdsley, Bob (Marian) Jenema, Ted (Clarence) Jenema, and Sadie (Titus) Jenema.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 11:00 A.M. at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dirk Koetje officiating and burial will take place in the Falmouth Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
