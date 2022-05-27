Mildred Florence Jenema, age 95, of Lake City and Falmouth, passed away on May 18, 2022 at Whispering Pines Senior Living. She was born on October 29, 1926 in Cadillac to William and Hilda (Sikkema) Loeks. She married Marvin Jenema on January 1, 1946 at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church in Lucas and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2000.

Millie had driven school bus for over 24 years. She enjoyed Tiger ballgames, reading, crocheting, going to the casino, bowling, and being with her family. She was a member of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church.

She is survived by her children, Linda Vanderwal of Lake City, Greg (Cindy) Jenema of Vancover, Washington, Jan Jeffers of Manton, and Kevin (Marge) Jenema of Linden. Millie has 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are, Roger Loeks of Lake City and Henry Loeks of Grand Rapids, and a sister-in-law, Rose Loeks of Iron Mountain.

She was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Steven Jeffers and Ralph Vanderwal, brothers, Harold Loeks, Gary Loeks, Harvey (Kay) Loeks, in-laws, Doris (Les) Bowling, John (Maude) Jenema, Casey (Conn) Jenema, Genevieve (Charles) Birdsley, Bob (Marian) Jenema, Ted (Clarence) Jenema, and Sadie (Titus) Jenema.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 11:00 A.M. at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dirk Koetje officiating and burial will take place in the Falmouth Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.