Mildred Yvonne Arrison

Mildred Yvonne (Blackmer) Arrison passed on March 14, 2021. Born on November 19, 1935, She was 85.
Tootie loved to read and garden, she even loved to mow the lawn. She loved collecting, especially Hummels. She received her first Hummel in the 50s from a family friend and two apple tree lamps which were her favorites. Her collecting extended to antiquing, although she didn't buy a lot she loved to hunt through the antique shops. She also loved to collect for her kids and granddaughter. If she could finish a day of antiquing with pork ribs and strawberry shortcake for dessert, it would be a great day for her.
Tootie graduated from Cadillac high school in 1954 and she married John Arrison in Cadillac on December 29, 1956. She had worked for Chicago Daily News, 1st Bank of Decatur, Carpet Basics and many other places. ln the 70s she owned Merle Norman cosmetics studio.
Tootie's quirky sense of humor, sunny disposition and her love will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Tootie was preceded in death by her husband John Arrison; her parents Harold and Cecil Bigelow Blackmer; her in-laws Clement Sr. and Edna May Arrison; her brother-in-law Donald Peterson, sister-in-law Connie Arrison Whyard and Connie's husband Dave Whyard.
She was survived by her children Cynthia, Douglas, Thomas and Brent; her granddaughter Carly Thompson; sister Donna Blackmer Peterson; her brother Robbert Blackmer and his wife Diane Orvis Blackmer; her brother-in-law Clement Jr. and his wife Karen Arrison; and sister-in-law Ruth Arrison Evan.
Tootie's memorial service will be held on August 21 , 2021 in Cadillac Michigan.
