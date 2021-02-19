Milissa Jo Codden- Holmes of Cadillac went to be with her Savior, Christ Jesus, Wednesday afternoon, February 17, 2021 at her home. She was 61.
Milissa was born March 7, 1959 in Cadillac to Raymond A. and Arlene A. (Hill) Codden, Jr.
She graduated from Cadillac high School in 1977. Milissa was a cheerleader when KISS came to Cadillac and developed many lasting friendships.
Milissa later married Dale Holmes and co-owned Holmes Logging with him, taking care of all the business administrative needs. Milissa went on to work as a pharmacy technician at Cadillac Family Pharmacy as well as Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Over the years Milissa worked in various positions at the hospital from the emergency department to registration, making baked goods for every department.
Milissa loved to bake and cook and shared that with her sons. She had a heart for Jesus and loved serving others. Milissa was warm and welcoming to everyone. She also loved her cats, Baby and Hank.
During her recent health complications, she remained strong in her faith, fully relying on Jesus for strength and comfort. She never wavered, but always held onto the hope for Salvation that is freely offered to all those who believe.
She is survived by her sons, Parker (Lauren) Holmes of LeRoy and Hunter (Alexis) Holmes of Marion; Dale Holmes of LeRoy; her mother, Arlene Codden of Cadillac; sisters, Connie Boerema of Traverse City , Mary (Brian) Jones of Grand Rapids; nieces and nephews: Stephanie Walters, Tyler (Corinne) Jones, their son, Wyatt, Lauren Jones, Trey (Astrid) Jones.
Milissa was preceded in death by her father, Ray in 1982 and her special Aunt Arlene.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.