LUTHER — Milton "Milt" Wehmeier Jr., of Luther, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was 91.
He was born on October 14, 1928, in Gross Pointe, Michigan to Milton and Ethel (Sammons) Wehmeier Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Milt entered into marriage with the former Rayina Audrey Landreville on April 6, 1958, in Cedarville, MI. In earlier years, Milt, had the opportunity to sail on the Great Lakes as a wheelsman on board freighters, it would be an experience that stuck with him and he remembered fondly his entire life. Later he found himself making a living in Florida managing in the state parks. Eventually, Milt and Audrey retired back to Michigan and settled into the Luther area. Milt enjoyed riding his motorcycles and was fortunate enough to visit Sturgis as well as Daytona Bike Week. He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution out of Traverse City. He will be deeply missed.
Milton is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Audrey Wehmeier of Luther; his children, Denise (Robert) Casarez, Amy Thornhill, Linda (Arthur) Gow, Melissa (Jim) Merideth, and Julie (Tony) Adkin; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a step-sister, Susan (Ron) Coman; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial Mass, celebrating Milt's life will be held at 11:00 am, next Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Luther. Visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to Mass, beginning at 10:00 am, also at the church. He will be laid to rest in the spring in Detour Village, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Ann’s meals program in Baldwin, MI.
