CADILLAC — Minnie "Pat" I. Weatherwax, of Cadillac and formerly of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 88.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at Faith Baptist Church, located at 10559 W. Watergate Road, Cadillac, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 also at Faith Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date. The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
