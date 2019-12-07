CADILLAC — Minnie "Pat" Weatherwax went to be home with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was 88.
Minnie "Pat" was born on April 2, 1931 to George and Ethel (Lind) Sluiter at the family farm on Seeley Road. She attended Bosscher School through seventh grade, until her parents sold the farm and moved to Cadillac, where she then attended eighth grade at Lincoln School and one year at Cadillac Middle School. She married Albert Weatherwax on May 5, 1947 at her parent's home by Rev. Albert Fath. She received Jesus as her personal Savior in December 1952 at the age of 21, and she taught Children's Sunday School for many years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
She felt very blessed to be a wife and mother of 8 children, 24 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. It was her joy to serve her family each day. She loved to sew, bake and can fruits and vegetables. Pat kept a lovely home for her family to enjoy. She was a stay-at-home mother and wife until 1970, when she then went to work at Haines Studio for nine years, Frosty Cup for three years, and lastly, RLD dress company for five years; finally retiring in 1985. Her biggest desire was that all of her children and grandchildren would know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and not just to know Him, but to receive Jesus as Savior and friend for their forgiveness of their sins.
Minnie "Pat" is survived by her children, Albert (Betty) Weatherwax of Grandview, Georgia (Robert) VanHaitsma of Plainfield, Allene (Roger) Nederhood of Cadillac, Gregory (Patricia) Weatherwax of Cadillac, Larry (Nancy) Weatherwax of Charlotte, Pamela (John) Gillette of Naples, Florida, Cindy (Timothy) Apps of Cadillac and Kimberly (Gregory) Brooks of Lake City; 24 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; foster children, Sheila, Todd, Leslie and Mike; many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Albert Weatherwax in 2008; a stepson, Byron Weatherwax; two brothers; five sisters; and three grandsons.
In 2012 God blessed Pat with a second love, Carl "Gus" Gustafson, who became a wonderful friend to her and her entire family.
Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W. Watergate Road (M-55), Cadillac on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior, also at the church. A luncheon will follow services on Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Faith Baptist Church Bus Ministry or Care Net of Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served at Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
