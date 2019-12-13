CADILLAC — Captain Miranda Vivian Carol Duskin of Cadillac was Promoted to Glory on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 40.
Miranda was born September 3, 1979 in Chicago, Illinois to Jonathan Edwin and Linda Gayle (Carlson) Fjellman. She moved several times through her childhood with The Salvation Army and graduated from Escanaba High School. Miranda went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Trade Development from the University of Minnesota spending her last semester abroad in Ecuador. After her time there, she attended The Salvation Army Seminary in Chicago.
Miranda loved God, life and people. Her missionary heart, testimony and witness to others will leave a lasting impact on people worldwide. She spoke several languages; which gave her the unique ability to mentor to people around the world. She had the spiritual gift of discernment.
She was always on the move and desired to connect with others. One way Miranda did so was to collect in-line roller skates then proceed to teach youth group members and teens how to roller blade while giving them a pair. She was creative, adventurous and enjoyed serving the Lord, traveling and thrift shopping. Her greatest joy in life were her children and family.
On June 23, 2006 in Maplewood, Minnesota she married Captain Robert C. “RC‘ Duskin and he survives her along with their children: Dominic, Isaac, Carmen, Nicolas and Michaela; her parents Majors Jonathan and Linda Fjellman of Minnesota; siblings: Samuel (Rachel) Fjellman of Wisconsin, Veronica Fjellman and Jocelyn Fjellman both of Minnesota; in-laws, Majors Paul and Mary Duskin; brother-in-law, Chris (Holly) Duskin and sister-in-law, Michelle (Dalynn) Smith all of Kansas; grandmother-in-law, Major Lurline Duskin and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandparents: Milton and Vivian Fjellman and Harry and Carol Carlson and grandfather-in-law, Major Charles Duskin.
Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Commissioners Brad and Heidi Bailey officiating. Friends may meet the family Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Glen Oaks Cemetery in Hillsdale, Illinois at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Duskin children education fund or The Salvation Army Corps of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.