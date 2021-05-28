Mitchell Owen English

Mitchell passed peacefully at his home on May 20, 2021 at the age of 38, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Midland Michigan, September 18, 1982 to Perry English and Carol MacDonald.
He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion Michigan. Mitchell enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, boating, rebuilding vehicles and, most of all, spending time with his five children and wife Nicole. Mitchell was a creative, inventive teacher that made learning memorable for the hundreds of students he had in his 13-year teaching career.
Mitchell was a dedicated, patient, hardworking, selfless man who put his family first. He was a jack of all trades, could do anything he set his mind to and if he couldn't figure it out, he'd say we will youtube it!
Mitchell loved life and lived by the slogan "Keep 'er movin'" and "You betcha". Whether you knew Mitch for 30 years or only met him the day before, Mitch had the unique ability to make you feel like you were important to him, whether it be a smile and a friendly hello, to a helping hand at a moment's notice. Mitch wants his family to keep living and remember we are only on Earth for a short while and in heaven for eternity.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nicole; children, Ava, Wyatt, Finn, Maverick and Gannon; his father Perry (Marguerite) English; his mother, Carol MacDonald; brothers, Aaron (Andrea) English and Garry (Barbara)English; mother-in-law, Renae Robbins; brother-in-law, David (April) Robbins; sister-in-law, Arielle (Kevin) Wise; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Tom Ouwinga; close friend, Kevin (Lisa) Green; and many close friends, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Lynn English; grandfather, Richard MacDonald; Nicole and Mitchell's unborn child; father-in-law, John Robbins; and grandmother, Ann MacDonald.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Agnes Church, 603 E. Main St, Marion, MI. Following mass, a celebration of Mitchell's life will be held at Mitchell and Nicole's home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hyattewald.com. Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home.
