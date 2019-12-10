CADILLAC — Mona L. Seacrist, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was born September 6, 1934 in Kingston, West Virginia, to James and Ruth Sowers. She graduated from Blacksburg High School. She married Paul Seacrist on March 12, 1955 in Blacksburg, Virginia. They were married 64 years.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother to four daughters. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and her demonstration of faith through her Earthly walk with the Lord touched so many.

Mona is survived by her husband, Paul; her sisters, Connie and Patsy; and three daughters, Rebecca (Steve), Patricia, and Lynda (Lou). Further survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James; her sister, Carrol; and her daughter, Karen.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Munson Cadillac Hospice. The family of Mona Seacrist wishes to thank Munson Cadillac Hospice for providing encouragement and assistance during Mona’s final days.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

