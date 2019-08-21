CADILLAC — Monic Elaine (Ratcliffe) Workman passed away on July 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was 45.

Monic was born May 23, 1974 in Cadillac. Monic worked many jobs over the course of her life, the most recent being Amazon in Ohio. She had a great love for movies and cooking, catering events for family and friends. Monic had a huge heart and was a very giving person who loved her family fiercely. Her passing has left a hole in many hearts.

Monic is survived by her children, William H. Workman, Kyle N. Workman, Tristan L. Workman, Celena C. Workman, Talis G. Workman; and special friends, Lewis Keefe and William Davis. She is survived by a granddaughter, Grace S. Hanna. Monic is also survived by her parents, James H. (Catherine J.) Ratcliffe Jr.; siblings, Lisa M. (Roger) Moffit, James H. (Jessica) Ratcliffe III; and her nieces and nephews: Andrew, Alyssa, Zachary, Hunter, Victoria, Krista, Annastasia, Exavior and Melody.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tonia M. (Edward) Chase, James H. (Shirley) Ratcliffe Sr.; and niece, Natasha Moffit.

A memorial celebrating Monic will take place on August 24, 2019 at the Cadillac Revival Center Church on Plett Road at 1 p.m.

Cadillac News

