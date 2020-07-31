CADILLAC — Monica Ann Combs of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home. She was 54.
Monica was born on November 9, 1965. She worked as a cosmetologist and owned her own salon. Monica moved to the Cadillac area seven years ago. She was very community-minded and an active volunteer. She was a two-time cancer survivor and volunteer with Relay for Life. With her own history, her volunteer work with Healing Private Wounds and Oasis Family Resource Center was especially meaningful.
Monica is survived by her son, Jonathon Combs and best friend and caregiver Jade Aldrich both of Cadillac. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Combs and her sister, Tammy Combs.
A memorial gathering will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home, 815 2nd Avenue, Cadillac, Michigan 49601. A time to share stories and memories will be from 6 to 7 p.m.
