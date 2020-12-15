Monika Erika Wonsey, age 66 of Lake City passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, December 13. Monika was born to Hans and Dora (Dilschmann) Schnieder at Weibenfels, Germany on March 21, 1954. While still in Germany she married Ron Wonsey on March 23, 1974 as he was stationed there during his military deployment.

Monika enjoyed all kinds of puzzles including crosswords, she enjoyed baking, playing bingo, spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, she also loved spending her time in her flower gardens, and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Cadillac.

Monika is survived by her husband; Ron Wonsey of Lake City, her children; Stefan (Bobbie) Wonsey of Cadillac, James (Mary) Wonsey of Georgia, Melanie (Jim) Cornelius of Mesick, Cindy Wonsey of Cadillac, grandchildren; Latasha, Dakota, Amber, Megan, Brook, Shiloh, Andrew, Jacob, Christopher, Christian, Ashley, Monika, Sarah, and William, great-grandson; Grayson, siblings; Margarite (Aaron) Grant of Kansas, Silvia Wilson of Germany, in-laws; Carol Hoffman of Falmouth, Marge Roccine of Cadillac, Joyce Lamphere of Evart, Margaret Lucas of McBain, and Grace Dykhouse of McBain, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, in-laws, and grandson Dillon.

Funeral services for Monika will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16 at the Faith Baptist Church of Cadillac with Pastor Jason Godsey officiating, visitation will also be at the church beginning at 1:00 PM to the time of service. Please follow the mandated guidelines and wear a face mask if able. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Wonsey family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.