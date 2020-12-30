Morris Dwight Langworthy, Sr. of LeRoy died peacefully at his home with his family on December 24, 2020. He was 88.
Morris Langworthy was born October 12, 1932 to Ellis and Dorothy (Thompson) Langworthy in LeRoy, Michigan. Having moved north of Tustin, Morris graduated from Tustin High School with the Class of '51. Shortly following High School Morris married Mabel Mowrey on January 31, 1953 and remained together for 59 years until her death in 2012.
Morris and Mabel started their family in Detroit and had six children, Morris (Deb) Langworthy, Jr., Jeanne Langworthy, Shelly Langworthy, Teresa (Stephen) Pierce, Kenneth Langworthy and Tracy Langworthy.
Returning to the family farm in the early seventies, it wasn't long and Morris picked up the guitar again as he had with his sisters, Nancy and Elaine (the Lane Trio) in the fifties. Starting a new band The Roadrunners, Morris played music locally for nearly ten years. Then, in the 80s Morris started Langworthy's, wholesale company of pre-recorded music until his retirement in 2008.
Morris was genuinely interested in anyone he met. His gentle nature, open-minded and accepting approach, allowed anyone to open up to him quickly. He never judged a book by its cover and was very a compassionate man, which made him very tolerant of others. Morris had a good soul.
Morris is survived by all six of his children; grandchildren Morris III, Claire, Lisa, Corey, Andrew, Casey, Danielle, Devany, Logan and Jordan; his three great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters Donelda (Tim) Appleby, Nancy (Max) Sherman, Elaine (Frank) Zinger, brother Webb (Mendy) Langworthy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and Mabel his wife, Morris is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Norma and Joe Costello, brother Lee Langworthy, brothers in law Max Sherman and Frank Zinger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.