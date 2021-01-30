Muriel Alice Stauffer of Mesick passed away on January 22, 2021, at her daughter's house. She was 88 years old, born on August 17, 1932.

Muriel had 16 grandkids, several great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. She loved fishing, her pets and flower gardening.

She was preceded in death by: five sisters, Laura Cook of Cadillac, Lillian Clark of Traverse City, Helen McPherson of Traverse City, Doris Gibson of Traverse City, Betty Bronson of Grand Rapids; and her son Ken Sika of South Boardman.

She is survived by: her twin sister, Mary McPherson of Lake Ann; daughters, Sammye and William Stroh of Mesick, Karen Heady of Mesick, Lynda Heady of Thompsonville, and Rick and Evelyn Sika of Copemish; and daughter-in-law, Judy Sika of South Boardman.

There will be no service at this time, but we hope to have a celebration of life later in the year.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

