Myra Jean Norman of Cedar Springs, Michigan, age 51 passed away on July 3, 2022 after an extensive battle with end-stage renal disease.
Myra was born in Cadillac, Michigan to Darwin and Emma Jean (Smith) Norman on October 16, 1970. Her caring, independent spirit made her the fun aunt of the family. Her sense of humor was unmatched. Her affinity for Bon Jovi and big hair will live on in our memories as will our love for her.
Myra was active in 4-H and graduated from Pine River High School in 1988. Soon after, she was diagnosed with kidney disease. When her health permitted, she enjoyed traveling. She was especially fond of the South and its famous warm winters. Myra enjoyed reality television and was able to indulge during her dialysis appointments. On November 3, 2011, she was given a new lease on life with the gift of a kidney and would become a vocal advocate for organ donation.
She is survived by her boyfriend of 13 years, Sean Fisher; daughter and granddaughter, Stephanie Thorne and Gwendolynn Vaughn; father: Darwin Norman; sisters: Margaret Ecker of McMinnville, Oregon, Mary Ellen (Randy) Holmes of Tustin; brother, Mark (Catherine)Norman of Tustin; nieces and nephews: Aaron (Kara) Ecker of Dayton, Oregon, Angela (Duane) Christie of Cadillac, Zachary Holmes of Tustin, Summer (Lewis) Deline of Reed City, and Seth Norman of Tustin; great-nieces and nephews: Talon, Olivia, Torrigan, Neil, Henry, Leslie, Jacob, Delaney, and Brody.
Myra was preceded in death by her mother, Jean; sister, Benita Norman and nephew Daniel Ecker.
A private graveside service will take place at the Burdell Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
