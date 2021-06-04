Myrna Jean Smith, age 76 of Lake City, passed away on May 31, 2021 following a long illness.
Myrna was born on July 30, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan to LaVern and Alvina (Patterson) Minor.
She married Glen Raymond Smith on June 29, 1963.
Myrna most enjoyed spending time with her family, taking trips to the casino and playing bingo and dominoes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Glen and their children, Sandy Smith (Barb Reimer), Glen R. Smith (Nora), Scott Smith (Dawn). Grandchildren, Shannon/Anthony Burdine, Glen Jr/Alicia Smith, Monica/Tyler Wilds, Preston Smith, Justin Smith/Alysha Lee and Scott Smith Jr/Trisha. Great Grandchildren, Aaliyah and Caden Burdine, Harmonee Westdorp, Devon Smith, Gauge and Peyton Smith, brother, David (Marilyn) Minor, sister Nancy (Gary) Hawkins, sisters in-law, Donna Fulkerson and Joanne Minor and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Basil Minor.
You are welcome to join the family to Celebrate Myrna's life on June 19, 2021 with a luncheon held at the Cadillac Moose at 7461 34 Rd in Cadillac, Michigan from 12pm-2pm. We ask, if possible, to wear Myrna's favorite color ~Yellow!
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
