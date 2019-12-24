MORAVIAN FALLS, N.C. — Mrs. Myrna Margaret Tidey Mishler, 66, entered her heavenly home on December 18, 2019. Her lifelong faith in Christ gave her peace in her passing after her short battle with cancer. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be deeply missed.
Myrna was born on January 8, 1953 in Cadillac, Michigan, to her parents, Fredrick H and Margaret (Crouse) Tidey. She was the second of the “Tidey girls‘ and was raised by her loving grandparents, Yale and Sara Tidey. Myrna attended Manton Consolidated Schools and graduated in 1971.
Myrna dedicated her life to Jesus and was a faithful servant. She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Moravian Falls. She loved to serve by playing the piano, singing in the choir, working bus ministries, teaching children and most of all making special gifts for all her “grandchildren‘ and friends. The family would like to thank Pruitt Health Hospice for their care.
Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Yale and Sara Tidey and Kenneth and Evelyn Crouse; brothers, Fredrick S. Tidey, Tim Tidey.
Myrna is survived by her loving husband James “Jim‘ of 48 years; son, Jim (Erin Lund) of South Haven, Michigan; daughter, Kimberly (Cecil) Morris of Prospect, New York; sisters, Sara (David) Ward of Boon, Michigan, Deb (Jim) Englund of Twin Lakes, Michigan, Laurie (Kirk) Gostlin of Evart, Michigan; step-siblings, Terri Ann Wiltse, Sandy Collings, Paul Davis; grandchildren, Paige (Ryan) Crego, Ben Mishler, Jacob Mishler, Emily Morris, Andrew Morris, Jaxon Morris, Danny Morris, Alayna Morris; great-grandson, Caleb Crego; and many aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews.
Cancer may have won the battle of her earthly body, but God won the war by securing her eternity.
The family will hold a memorial service at Cherry Grove Baptist Church on January 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. and at Boon Baptist Church in Boon, Michigan, in February at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Cherry Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 859 Cherry Grove Church Road, Moravian Falls, NC 28654.
