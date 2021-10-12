Nancy A. Beyer
Memoriams

Nancy A. Beyer, 83, of Alpena, Michigan, passed away at home on Monday, October 11, 2021. Nancy was born in Cadillac, Michigan on March 6, 1938 to Gerald and Rose (Heil) Bostick. She married Alfred Beyer on March 7, 1975. Together they raised three children and enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Nancy was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Herron, Michigan.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Alfred; son, Lance (Terry) Monroe of Ypsilanti, Michigan; daughters Vicky (Mike) Kolnowski of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Wendy (Bret) Beebe of Granbury, Texas and five grandchildren. She is also survived a sister; Janice (Jerry) Wilcox of Cadillac. Two sisters, Carol Sue Bostick and Merri Crawford predeceased her.

Final Resting Place: King Settlement Cemetery in Wilson Township, Michigan

Memorials: Hospice of Michigan, 145 N. State Street, Alpena, 49707

Condolences for family: wwwkarpushuntercares.com

Cadillac News

