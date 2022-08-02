Nancy Ann Squires
Memoriams

Nancy Ann Squires of Reed City passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Spectrum Health Greenville Hospital. She was 77.

She was born May 29, 1945 in Chicago Heights, IL to Wanda (Caldwell) and Joseph Earl Combs. On November 18, 1998 she was married to Steven Squires who survives her. Nancy was employed as a secretary administrative assistant at several companies including ABB, Breed Technologies, and Key Safety Systems. She was also employed with the Y.M.C.A. of Manitowoc, WI and later with Spectrum Health in Reed City. She was a loving and loved spouse, mother, grandmother and sister. She was an excellent homemaker and caretaker who enjoyed knitting, landscaping, arranging flowers and baskets and who loved to travel and to see nature.

She is survived by her husband Steve Squires; children David (Sue Herman) Koran, Mary (Eric) Keaton, Erin (David) Goddard, Megan (Derrick Van Norman, Shaye (Dan) Tennant; her younger siblings Laura, Patricia, Tom, K.C., Joann and Don; and 10 grandchildren. She was aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Sue; and brother-in-law Mark Squires.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. and luncheon served at 1:00 P. M. Burial will take place in Hale, MI at a later date.

Cadillac News

Tags

