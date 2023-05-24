Nancy Ann Vander Woude, age 88, died at Story Point of Midland with her husband and daughters by her side. She was born on November 22, 1934, in Merritt, Michigan; one of four children of Arthur and Evelyn (Hughes) Miller. She met Carl F Vander Woude and they were married on July 23, 1955, in McBain, Michigan. He still survives her.
Also surviving are her daughters Susan Arrants (Wayne), Carol Weymouth (Robert) and Betsy Wise (James); her grandchildren Jeffrey Arrants (Mary), Bryan Arrants, Eric Arrants (Courtney Jo), Benjamin Weymouth (Bobbie), Andrew Weymouth, Samuel Weymouth (Dominque), Aaron Wise, and Joshua Wise; her great-grandchildren Thomas Vander Woude Weymouth, Nathaniel Weymouth, Westyn Arrants, Corbyn Arrants, Logan Arrants, Austin Arrants, and Grayson Arrants; her sisters-in-law Beatrice Miller and Kham Miller; and many other loving family members.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Evelyn Miller and her brothers Thomas Miller, James Miller and Hugh "Bob" Miller.
During their 67 years of marriage, Nancy shared and supported Carl's career of service in the U.S. Navy through multiple transfers to military assignments as well as his second career with Northwood University. Nancy was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland and was always active in Church activities. A lifelong Presbyterian, she was an ordained Deacon and Elder. She sang in choirs and was an active member of Bible Study Circle groups. When her daughters were all in school, Nancy served as a para-professional in various preschool facilities.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., Midland, MI 48640, with interment in the church's columbarium immediately following. Family will greet friends and guests starting at 10:00 AM at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home of Midland.
Memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., Midland, MI 48640, Midland Lions Club, PO Box 2243, Midland, MI 48641, or to McBain Rural Agricultural School Foundation, 107 E. Maple Street, McBain, MI 49657.
