Nancy Carrol Platz of Cadillac passed away, Sunday, December 12, 2021, at home. She was 79. Nancy was born June 5, 1942, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Her passion and hobby was fishing. Nancy enjoyed fishing with her husband, Leon, in a boat or along a river edge fishing pole in hand.
On July 7, 1972, she married Leon Platz and he survives her along with their son, Steven (Nikki) Platz of Cadillac and sisters, Judy Donner and Gloria Brennam of Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Russell and brothers: George, Donald and David.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
