CADILLAC — Nancy Daneen (Gross) Sheats passed away early Monday morning, June 15, 2020. She was in her home. She was 82 years old.
She was born on February 11, 1938 to Arlene and Burt Gross of Cadillac. She was one of nine children. Nancy was happily married to her husband of 63 years, Robert Earl Sheats. They met during their enlistment in the United States Navy, stationed in Philadelphia, PA. They had five children. Nancy was known as grandma to many since she was the proud owner of Grandma's Daycare for two decades. She helped raise and love many children over the years.
Her children, Merri (Phil) Roycraft, Tammy Ronk, Mark (Wanda) Sheats, Christopher (Christle) Sheats and Trevor (Tamira) Sheats gave her many grandchildren of her own. She had 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. But that is a very small number when every child she cared for called her Grandma Sheats.
Nancy was a beautiful, smart, brave and incredible woman. She was a best friend, a superhero and a mentor in life. This world won't be the same without her. The things she taught, the comfort she has given and the life that she lived will be an example to all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert (Robin) Sheats, Jr; her daughter, Tammy Ronk; an infant son; her baby sister, Linda Brower; her brother, David Gross; her parents, Bert and Arlene Gross; and her grandparents, Russell and Lillian Morgan.
Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
