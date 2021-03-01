Nancy E. Siddall, Wife. Mother. Grandmother and great.
Nurse. Dog lover. Gardner and cook.
We lost our center too quickly and too young.
We will miss the warm smiles and the compassionate hugs.
The always hot coffee and the fridge full of food - all made with grandma's love for her battalion of kids and grandkids.
She was special not just to us but also to her patients, her community, and to all those bathed in the warmth of her beaming grin.
She was, in an uncomplicated word, good.
Nancy was born in 1954 in Pontiac, MI, to her Scottish Mother Margaret Ranken Brown and her American Father Clarence Hall, but she was brought up by a village of aunts led by her larger-than-life Grandma Martha Blackledge and her small-but-mighty Aunt Nancy Culling. Raised in Rochester Hills, MI, she graduated from Adams High School in 1972, but she fell in love with Northern Michigan by way of Marion, MI, where she spent her summers. Eventually, that love of Northern Michigan would lead to her marriage to Donald Dykgraaf of Falmouth in 1972, and their three children: Miki Auel of Chassell, MI, Christina (Matt) Kelsey of Mt. Pleasant, MI, and Chad (Liz) Dykgraaf of Manton, MI.
Nancy started her second act in life when she met a Manton local, Dean Siddall, on a blind date in 1988. He would become her best friend and husband for 30 years - their decades of love and devotion to one another obvious to all who knew them. With their marriage in 1991 two families forged by love into one, and Nancy gained two more sons: Paul (Char) Siddall of Manton, MI, and Bryan (Alister) Siddall. She finished Nursing School at Mid-Michigan Community College in 1993, and for 20 years she helped heal countless Wexford County residents at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan. She lived an active life in Manton, always supporting MHS Sports and volunteering her time at Love Inc. and the United Methodist Church.
She loved to travel, she loved restaurants, she loved being on the water, but most of all she loved her family. And her family was utterly devoted to her and surrounded her during her final breaths.
Nancy leaves behind her husband, five children, nine grandchildren (Britni, Grant, Austin, Garrett, Drew, Dawson, Bailey, Carmen, and Landon), and one great grandson (Jax), two brothers Mike (Chris) Hall of Hilton Head, SC, and Scott (Sandie) Hall of Loudon, TN, and her beloved dog Harley.
Following a funeral for her immediate family, there will be a visitation for her at Hall-Holdship in Manton, MI, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 4 p.m until 7 p.m.
Donations can be made in her name to Manton United Methodist Church Ministries to aid them in continuation of the care for her community.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
