Nancy Harkleroad

CADILLAC — Nancy Harkleroad slipped gently into the arms of her parents in Heaven on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

She was born Nancy Lou Williams on December 16, 1949 in Muncie, Indiana. After graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1968, Nancy married Robert Harkleroad on November 9, 1968. She retired from Dollar Tree of Cadillac, Michigan.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Harkleroad; sisters, Montie (Sam) Dalton and Linda (Randy) Schryver; and her children, Katy (Jeff) Zander, Samantha (Tim) Richer, Bill (Jaime) Harkleroad. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four nephews, as well as many others who called her mom or Gma.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Vermont and Marion Williams.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cadillac News

