Nancy Harriet Philo, age 86 of McBain, passed away on June 20, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was born on August 15, 1934 to James and Irene (Lightfoot) Lawliss at Flint. She married Bob Kirt on Sept. 15, 1951 in Traverse City and he passed away in 2006. She married Phil Philo in 1975 in Toledo and he preceded her in death in 1988. She had worked for 24 years in the cafeteria at the Jeep Plant in Toledo. She was a member of the Northland Community Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, her dog Chloe, gardening, and watching the Detroit Tigers.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren, James (Karen) Kirt and grandchildren, Angela and Clayton Flagg, Brian and Tracee Kirt, Kevin Kirt, Megan Kirt, Marianne Vining and Cannon Vining; John and Stephanie Kirt and grandchildren, Jennifer Collins, Jonathon, Jeana Collins, Jason and Deanna Kirt, Casey, Tim, Tony, and Charlie Radcliffe; Joseph (Sandy) Kirt and grandchildren, Joseph and Holly Kirt, Anna, Logan, Bruce, and Addison Kirt; Janet (George) Robinson and grandchildren, Phillip and Evette Robinson, Everly, J.R. Houghlin; Jayne Cook and grandchildren, Daryl and Kim Frosty, Daniel Frosty, Michelle Rogers and Tasha Cook. There are 18 great grandchildren and two sisters, Beth Tomkins and Jaima Kirt and many nieces and nephew surviving.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family services will take place later and burial will take place in Benzonia. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
