LAKELAND, Fla. — Nancy Holmes, 83, formerly of Leroy, went to be with our Lord August 7, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Holmes of Leroy; and her parents, Clarke and Ina Wheeler of Danvers, Massachusetts.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kathy) Holmes, Gail (Ron) Pols, Debbie (Tim) Bowman, and Michelle (Matt) Liptak; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and numerous other family members and loved ones.
Celebration of life services will be held Sunday, October 6, at 1 p.m. at Leroy Covenant Church. She will be laid to rest at Burdell Township Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.