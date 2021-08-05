Nancy Kay Hofstra of Cadillac passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home. She was 74.
Nancy was born April 18, 1947, in Cadillac Raymond and Helen M. (Mattson) Hofstra and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics Manton Division for many years. Nancy later worked at Kiley Chiropractic until retiring. She was a very active member of Grace Community Bible Church where she helped organize different programs and played the organ. Nancy also decorated many cakes over the years for special events. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, crossword puzzles and her dog, Jack.
She is survived by her nephew, Raymond Hull (Tammy McLeod) of Cadillac; niece, Renee (Kevin) Tulppo of North Carolina; six great-nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Ronald and Barbara Hofstra.
Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Grace Community Bible Church in Cadillac with Hersel Wing officiating. Her final resting place will be Richland Township Cemetery in Missaukee County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
