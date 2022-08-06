Nancy Kay Samuelson of Tustin passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. She was 83. Nancy was born on August 8, 1938 in Sparta, Michigan to Harry L. & Norma A. (Plumhoff) Rees.
Nancy has been a resident of the Tustin area for over 60 years and for many years she was a Day Care Provider locally. She was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin and she enjoyed reading, walking, baking, and cooking.
Survivors include her children: Rolland Samuelson of Tustin and Mary Ann (Robert) Wanstead of Leroy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 siblings: Bob (Mary) Rees and Darlene Rees both of Tustin as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.