Nancy Louise Troxel, lifelong resident of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home. She was 57.

Nancy was born on December 19, 1963, in Traverse City, Michigan to Allan K. and Neta J. (Fewless) Troxel. Nancy grew up and attended school in Manton. She began her working career driving the Head Start School bus, before eventually finding a passion for culinary arts. Nancy worked her way through many of the area restaurants before eventually becoming owner of the North Side Restaurant in Manton. Nancy enjoyed her work and poured several years into her business working hard in the kitchen providing countless hours as cook. She loved all the people there, from her co-workers to her patrons, and was thankful for the many friendships she had made and maintained. Her family and the Manton community will deeply miss her.

Nancy is survived by her two sons, Stanley Troxel of Manton and Steven Herron of Cadillac; her mother, Neta J. Troxel of Manton; sisters, Ellen (Rusty) Haght of Missouri, and Lisa (Bob Dunn) Troxel of Manton; a nephew, Paul Dunn; great-niece, Teagan Dunn; many uncles, aunts, cousins, other loving family members and a countless number customers. She was preceded in death by her father, Allan Keith Troxel.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Her urn will be interred alongside her family at the Bloomfield Township Cemetery in Manton, in the spring. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.