Nancy Louise Troxel, lifelong resident of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home. She was 57.
Nancy was born on December 19, 1963, in Traverse City, Michigan to Allan K. and Neta J. (Fewless) Troxel. Nancy grew up and attended school in Manton. She began her working career driving the Head Start School bus, before eventually finding a passion for culinary arts. Nancy worked her way through many of the area restaurants before eventually becoming owner of the North Side Restaurant in Manton. Nancy enjoyed her work and poured several years into her business working hard in the kitchen providing countless hours as cook. She loved all the people there, from her co-workers to her patrons, and was thankful for the many friendships she had made and maintained. Her family and the Manton community will deeply miss her.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Stanley Troxel of Manton and Steven Herron of Cadillac; her mother, Neta J. Troxel of Manton; sisters, Ellen (Rusty) Haght of Missouri, and Lisa (Bob Dunn) Troxel of Manton; a nephew, Paul Dunn; great-niece, Teagan Dunn; many uncles, aunts, cousins, other loving family members and a countless number customers. She was preceded in death by her father, Allan Keith Troxel.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Her urn will be interred alongside her family at the Bloomfield Township Cemetery in Manton, in the spring. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.