Nancy Lee Brooks of Cadillac passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 79.
Nancy was born December 27, 1943 in Havre De Grace, Maryland to Phillip and Elizabeth (Kilburn) Shimek.
She was a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder and was employed at the Laboratory of Atmosphere and Space Physics for many years before retiring and moving to be closer to her family. Nancy loved the mountains especially being in Rocky Mountain National Park and she spent two summers working in Glacier National Park. She enjoyed camping, canoeing or kayaking rivers, and traveling in her camper. Nancy loved attending camping rallies with her group of friends and spending time with her favorite grandchildren, Benny and Brody. Friends described Nancy as adventurous, delightful, independent, kind, joyful and she loved everyone she knew.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Mandy (Tim) Meyer of Cadillac; grandsons, Benny and Brody Meyer; brother, John (Connie) Shimek of Palm Springs; nephew, Nathan Shimek, two great nieces and a great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Phillip.
Continue your adventures Mom and pop in to see us and all your friends now and then. Your spirit, kindness and love will forever live on.
Cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
